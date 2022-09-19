Technology

Prior to launch, key specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro leaked

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 19, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 13 Pro will sport a punch-hole display. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will introduce its Xiaomi 13 series of flagship smartphones later this year. It will comprise at least two models, 13 and 13 Pro. Now, crucial details of the Pro model have been leaked on Weibo. The leak suggests that the device will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Design and display The device will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and curved edges. The smartphone will bear a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There will be a rectangular camera module on the rear. However, we do not know about the color options.

Information The handset will flaunt three 50MP cameras

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will get a triple camera module on the rear. All three shooters are expected to have a 50MP resolution. Details about the selfie shooter at the front are currently unavailable.

Internals It will be fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will be coupled with 12GB of RAM and an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. The device will boot Android 13-based MIUI. Meanwhile, the storage details are currently unavailable. There will be two fast-charging options- a 100W wired and a 50W wireless facility.

Information What about availability?

The Xiaomi 13 series (comprising the 13 and 13 Pro models) is expected to be launched in China by late 2022 or early 2023. We do not know when the devices will make their way to India.