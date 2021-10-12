HP Chromebook x360 14a, with AMD processor, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Published on Oct 12, 2021, 04:35 pm

HP launches its first Chromebook with an AMD processor in India

American tech giant HP has launched its first AMD-powered Chromebook, the Chromebook x360 14a, in India. The laptop is priced at Rs. 32,999 and is said to "cater to the needs of students." It comes with a 14.0-inch HD+ display, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, Chrome OS support, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop has an HD webcam and dual-array microphones

The HP Chromebook x360 14a has a compact body with slim side bezels, dual speakers, and a 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array digital microphones. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen with 250-nits of maximum brightness and 45% NTSC coverage. It is available in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal color variants.

Information

It provides support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

The I/O ports on the HP Chromebook x360 14a include two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals

It offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life

The HP Chromebook x360 14a draws power from an AMD 3015Ce processor, combined with AMD Radeon graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage which can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro-SD card. It runs on Chrome OS and packs a 47Wh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It is claimed to last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Information

HP Chromebook x360 14a: Pricing and availability

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is priced at Rs. 32,999. However, it is currently up for grabs via Amazon India at Rs. 31,490. The company is also providing 100GB of free cloud storage to the customers for a year.