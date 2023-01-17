Technology

Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL-HP2 camera could be S23 Ultra's main highlight

Samsung has unveiled its fourth 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, which will be used on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new sensor has a 0.6μm pixel size and an optical format of 1/1.3-inch. It can film 8K videos at 30fps. The ISOCELL HP2 gets improved pixel-binning technology which can simulate various pixel sizes to accommodate different illuminance conditions.

Why does this story matter?

Following the announcement of the ISOCELL HPX in October, Samsung is back with another 200MP camera sensor.

The ISOCELL HP2 can capture images with impressive details in varied lighting scenarios. It can even produce sharp cinematic shots using its wide field-of-view and bigger pixel size.

The camera sensor has entered mass production and should debut next month on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All about the ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor

The ISOCELL HP2 has a resolution of 200MP along with a 0.6µm pixel size. It has a sensor size of 1/1.3-inch, which is typically found in 108MP primary cameras. This will permit higher-resolution cameras in smartphones without larger camera bumps.

It can capture images at 200MP, 50MP, and 12.5MP resolutions

The ISOCELL HP2 gets improved pixel-binning technology i.e. Tetra2 pixel, which gives it more versatility, simulating various pixel sizes to account for different lighting scenarios. In a well-lit condition, the HP2 produces 200MP images, with 0.6μm pixel size. However, in low-lighting conditions, it produces 50MP images with 1.2μm pixel size or 12.5MP images with 2.4μm pixel size (binding 4 to 16 neighboring pixels).

ISOCELL HP2 can shoot 8K videos at 30fps

The ISOCELL HP2 can shoot 8K videos at 30fps. It also has the ability to produce sharp cinematic videos using its wide field-of-view and bigger pixel size. While shooting videos, approximately at 33MP, the camera sensor automatically switches to a 50MP mode with 1.2μm pixel size. This helps minimize cropping of the frame/shot to obtain a richer 8K video.

The camera sensor also gets D-VTG and Super QPD technology

Samsung has added a Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology to ISOCELL HP2 to maintain accurate contrast/saturation, colors, and density. The D-VTG reduces the number of washed-out images taken in a brightly lit environment. The camera sensor also gets Super QPD technology, which improves auto-focusing ability in low-lit conditions. It allows the sensor to use all its 200 million pixels for focusing.

ISOCELL HP2 gets DSG feature in 50MP mode

Samsung has introduced Dual Slope Gain (DSG) feature in 50MP mode for the first time. It "applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level" for improved HDR performance. The sensor also boasts Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution, which combines various ISO readouts from a single exposure to produce 12.5MP images and shoot 4K videos at 60fps in HDR.

HP2 is Samsung's most powerful sensor

The ISOCELL HP2 is Samsung's most powerful sensor and can shoot videos at 200MP at an unprecedented 15fps. In comparison, the HP1 and HP3 record 200MP footage at 7.5fps while the HM3 captures 100MP at 10fps.