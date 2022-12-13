Technology

MIUI 14 announced: Here's what it brings to the table

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Xiaomi has introduced MIUI 14, alongside its 13 series of smartphones. The next-generation UI aims to make the system lighter and smoother, compared to its predecessor, MIUI 13. The new software offers on-screen enhancements, automatic compression for low-frequency applications, improves notification management, and saves only a single copy of duplicate files. Let us have a look at MIUI 14's top features.

Customizable icons, live images for home screen

The MIUI 14 boasts a richer and more personalized visual experience. It introduces large icons that are changeable. These icons come in four different sizes. Users can set up the size of the icons as desired. There are also several live flowers and pet images that can be added to the home screen to get a more interactive look.

MIUI 14 reduces power consumption by 22%

MIUI 14 makes the system smoother. It improves the fluency of the system (by up to 60%) and third-party apps for intense workload scenarios. It also enhances the power efficiency of Xiaomi and Redmi-branded devices. The third-party apps now consume up to 22% lesser energy for operations. The UI opens up the capability for third-party developers to access the photon engine architecture.

Local computing of sensitive information

The MIUI 14 enhances the privacy capabilities of the device. It introduces maximum local computing of sensitive data, by using end-side privacy technology and covering 30+ system scenarios. The next-gen UI brings fast extraction and accurate recognition of images and text. The real-time bilingual subtitles for video conferencing, recording, and translation are also more confidential now.

The new UI offers faster device connections

The MIUI 14 brings a faster internet experience. Also, the new high-speed interconnection bus on the UI increases the speed of earphone discovery by 50%, mobile-TV connection by 12%, and picture transmission during streaming by 77%. It delivers multi-terminal reminders for key information such as security alarms, the expiry of consumables, and more. The next-gen UI also offers automatic showcasing of frequently used categories.

Family account now allows up to 9 members

The family accounts on MIUI 14 also get an upgrade. A family account now allows up to nine people for sharing services on the cloud space. There are also new functions including sharing the family photo album and setting common screensavers.

MIUI 14 will arrive on several models in January

The MIUI 14 will be rolled out for Xiaomi smartphones starting January 2023. The list includes Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, standard 12, and MIX FOLD 2. Several Redmi-branded models will also get the UI including Redmi K50 Pro, K50 Extreme Edition, K50 Gaming Edition, and vanilla K50.