OnePlus Monitor X27 and Monitor E24 go official: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 12, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Monitor X27 will go on sale on December 15 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched two monitors, dubbed Monitor X27 and Monitor E24, in India. The former bears a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and will go on sale from December 15 onward. The pricing details of the latter have not been revealed yet. The duo flaunts a delicate metal finish and comes with adjustable height. The blue light emissions are also low.

Why does this story matter?

After a series of teasers, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has finally released its much-awaited monitors.

The devices offer a stand with an in-built cable management feature that prevents the cluttering of your workspace. You can even charge other devices using these monitors.

Both the monitors are expected to rack up decent sales in our country.

Both monitors have a TUV Rheinland Certification

The Monitor X27 features a 27-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300-nits of peak brightness, and a 1 millisecond response time. Monitor E24 boasts a 24-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS screen with a 75Hz refresh rate, 250-nits of peak brightness, and 5 milliseconds of response time. Both devices are rated with a TUV Rheinland Certification for flicker-free display.

OnePlus Monitor X27 has 2 USB 3.0 ports

The X27 model comes with an AMD Freesync Premium which improves the gaming experience. Meanwhile, the E24 is offered with Adaptive Sync technology to reduce lag in response time. Monitor X27 offers two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 65W Type-C port while Monitor E24 gets one HDMI 1.4 port and an 18W Type-C port. Both devices support a headphone jack.

OnePlus Monitor E24, Monitor X27: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Monitor X27 is priced at Rs. 27,999 and is available for booking via the official website. It will be available for purchase from December 15 onward. The pricing details of the E24 have not been disclosed yet.