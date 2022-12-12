Technology

New Windows 11 feature: Users can now record the screen

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 12, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

The screen record option has been incorporated in the Snipping tool on Windows 11 (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is rolling out a screen recording option on Windows 11. This feature has been incorporated into the Snipping tool. The recorded content will be saved in the form of short video clips. However, this option is currently limited to users of Windows Insider, which is an open software testing program where eligible users get to preview the upcoming Windows features.

Why does this story matter?

Previously, if you wanted to record your screen on your Windows PC, you would have had to resort to third-party apps. The entire process was not only complicated but it also took up a lot of time.

The latest screen recording feature makes it easier and far more convenient to video-record content from whichever application you are currently using.

How to access the screen-record option on Windows 11?

To get started, open the Snipping tool on your desktop. Now, select the "record" option which is located right next to the "snip" tab. You can either record the entire screen or choose a particular section. Once that's done, you will be able to preview the recording before you save it. You can also share the recorded content with others.

There might be delay in recording

"We are aware of a couple of issues that may impact your experience with this preview," reads the official blog post. "Some users might notice a slight delay between when you click "Start" and when the recording begins." "There is also an issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app," it also read.

The update is rolling out in staged manner

The latest Windows 11 screen recording update in the Snipping Tool app brings up the version to 11.2211.35.0. "We are just beginning the rollout now so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive the update right away," said Microsoft. To provide feedback, head to the Feedback Hub under Apps, then Snipping Tool, or simply press (WIN + F).