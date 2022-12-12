Technology

boAt Immortal 121 TWS gaming earbuds launched: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 12, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

The Immortal 121 offers ENx technology to reduce background noise

Homegrown brand boAt has launched Immortal 121, as its latest TWS earphones in India. The earbuds are equipped with IPX4-rated water resistance, touch controls, 10mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 40 hours of total playback. The Immortal 121 earphones will be up for grabs starting tomorrow (December 13) for Rs. 1,499 via the brand's official online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

bOAt has pitched its latest TWS wearable as a gaming-focused audio product, in order to appeal to gamers.

Wireless devices usually produce some lag, which isn't immediately perceptible. However, with the Immortal 121, the brand claims of delivering a low-latency wireless audio experience.

Packed with the latest connectivity standards and RGB lighting, the earbuds will entice budget-conscious buyers in the country.

The earbuds get IPX4 water resistance

The Immortal 121 earbuds offer an in-ear design, with IPX4 water resistance. They are embedded with RGB LEDs. The wearables offer touch controls for handling calls, music, and more. They come with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The TWS earphones come in Black Sabre/White Sabre colors. They are housed in Black/White cases that support "Insta Wake n' Pair" technology.

They offer up to 40 hours of overall usage

The Immortal 121 earbuds house 10mm custom-tuned dynamic drivers. They are packed with bOAt's signature starting sound. Using the "Beast Mode," the earbuds offer 40ms super-low latency lag-free audio. They have support for Bluetooth 5.3 and are operational within the 10m range. The earphones deliver up to 40 hours of overall usage time with the case, which charges via a Type-C cable.

boAt Immortal 121: Pricing and availability

bOAT has listed the Immortal 121 audio wearable at a price tag of Rs. 1,499 in India. The TWS wearable will be up for grabs in the country via the brand's official e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart.