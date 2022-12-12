Technology

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS TUF Gaming A15 gets Rs. 20,000 discount

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS TUF Gaming A15 gets Rs. 20,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 12, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

‎The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506ICB-HN075W) offers 32GB of expandable RAM (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has designed the TUF series laptops to deliver a top-notch gaming performance. Also, due to their robust CPU/GPU configurations, the models in the line-up can effectively handle power-intensive workloads. If you are looking for a gaming-focused laptop with high-processing speeds, check out the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (‎FA506ICB-HN075W), which is retailing with attractive benefits via Amazon in India.

Everything to know about the deal

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506ICB-HN075W) costs Rs. 98,990 for the 16GB/512GB configuration with AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor and 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. However, it is currently available for Rs. 78,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 20,000. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,100, and up to Rs. 1,750 discount via Federal Bank Credit Cards is also available.

The laptop boasts a 144Hz LCD screen

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506ICB-HN075W) bears a conventional design, with narrow bezels, a uniform RGB-backlit chiclet keyboard with highlighted WASD accents, a large trackpad, and a 720p webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and Adaptive-Sync technology. It gets a built-in array microphone, and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

It is equipped with one HDMI port

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506ICB-HN075W) includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.0b socket, an RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device gets 512GB of SSD storage

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506ICB-HN075W) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also gets 12MB of cache memory. The device runs on Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with a Microsoft Office package. It offers up to eight hours of usage per charge, and 180W fast-charging.