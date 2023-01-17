Technology

OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT is coming to Microsoft Azure service

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 17, 2023, 12:07 pm 3 min read

ChatGPT will be soon available as an API

Microsoft has announced the expansion of Azure OpenAI Service to the general public. As a cherry on top, the company has revealed it will add OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT to the cloud-based service "soon." Azure OpenAI Service was launched in November 2021 and was only available to a limited set of customers on an invite-only basis until now.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT became the hottest topic in AI and tech in 2022 after it displayed its wide-ranging skills. In 2023, OpenAI plans to make that chatbot more than a party trick.

Microsoft, already an OpenAI partner, plans to become more involved in the company's business. Per reports, the company is in talks to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI.

Customers can apply OpenAI's models to their businesses

The Azure OpenAI Service lets Microsoft's enterprise customers apply OpenAI's models to their business applications. Companies have used the service for advanced use-cases including "customer support, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification." Per Microsoft, several companies from start-ups like Moveworks to multinational corporations like KPMG are customers of Azure OpenAI Service.

Microsoft uses Azure AI service for GitHub, Power BI

Azure OpenAI Service provides businesses and developers with high-performance AI models at a production scale. Microsoft uses the same for its GitHub Copilot, an AI programmer that helps developers write codes, Power BI, which uses GPT-3 to automatically generate formulae and expressions, and the newly-announced Microsoft Designer, which helps creators build content with natural language prompts.

Azure OpenAI already includes GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E 2

The Azure OpenAI Service includes OpenAI's AI models such as GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E 2. ChatGPT will be the latest addition to this list. "ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world's most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on Twitter.

Nadella announced the general availability of Azure OpenAI

ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives. https://t.co/kQwydRWWnZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 17, 2023

As Microsoft enterprise customers await ChatGPT's introduction into Azure, OpenAI has another exciting announcement for businesses and developers. The company has announced that the chatbot will be soon available as an API or application programming interface. This will let businesses incorporate ChatGPT into their programs and applications. OpenAI has posted a form for developers who are interested in accessing ChatGPT as an API.

OpenAI is targeting businesses with ChatGPT

We've learned a lot from the ChatGPT research preview and have been making important updates based on user feedback. ChatGPT will be coming to our API and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service soon.



Sign up for updates here: https://t.co/C7kMVpMAKv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 17, 2023