TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro's pre-bookings now open: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 17, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

The PHANTOM X2 Pro gets a 5,160mAh battery

TECNO has opened the pre-booking window for its latest flagship phone, PHANTOM X2 Pro, in India. As for the highlights, it gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a retractable 50MP telephoto camera, and a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. The device is now available for pre-order in a sole 12GB/256GB configuration via Amazon India. However, should you consider it?

Let's look at the device's pricing, color variants, and offers

The PHANTOM X2 Pro is priced at Rs. 49,999. It is available in Stardust Gray and Mars Orange colorways. Along with Amazon's regular exchange offer, TECNO is providing Rs. 5,000 additional off in exchange for an old smartphone. Customers pre-booking the device will get 12 months of Amazon Prime membership for free. No-cost EMI options of up to six months are also available.

The handset is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus

The PHANTOM X2 Pro sports a curved screen, thin bezels, an aluminum frame, and an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a squircle camera bump featuring triple cameras. The device boasts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.95mm thick and weighs 201g.

It offers a 32MP front-facing camera

The PHANTOM X2 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.9) primary rear camera featuring a 1/1.3-inch Samsung GNV sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP (f/1.49) retractable portrait sensor with 2.5x optical zoom. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5,160mAh battery

The PHANTOM X2 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which comes paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 12-based HiOS 12. Under the hood, the device houses a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Should you pre-order the PHANTOM X2 Pro?

TECNO's latest flagship bears notable upgrades, considering that the brand had been working on entry-level and mid-range devices for a long time. However, looking at its price tag, the PHANTOM X2 Pro certainly misses some bells and whistles. It lacks water resistance, OIS on main/telephoto lenses, Android 13 OS, and wireless charging. Hence, you should look for a better alternative.