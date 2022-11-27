Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop gets cheaper by Rs. 47,400

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop gets cheaper by Rs. 47,400

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 comes equipped with Owl Wing fans for optimized cooling

Lenovo's ThinkPad E14 comes with a stylish design and alluring features of an enterprise-friendly laptop. It allows users to carry out heavy operations as well as everyday tasks with ease. If you have been looking for a capable laptop with high-performance abilities, the ThinkPad E14 will be a great buy. Take a look at this deal on it via Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 bears a price tag of Rs. 1,49,400 on Amazon for its 16GB/1TB configuration with an i7-1255UG4 processor. However, it's currently selling for Rs. 1,01,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 47,410. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 11,100 off in exchange for their old laptops. There is also a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on purchases via Amex Credit Cards.

The laptop comes with Harman-powered dual speakers

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 bears a conventional design with a MIL-STD-810H rating. It has an aluminum chassis, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam, and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. The device sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-glare IPS LCD screen with 300 nits of brightness and support for DirectX 12 to boost graphical output. It gets Harman-powered dual speakers with Dolby Audio.

It packs 1TB of SSD storage

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255UG4 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with a TPM 2.0 chip to keep your data encrypted and secure. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021. It offers up to 9.4 hours of usage and supports 65W fast charging.

The device is equipped with an HDMI port

For I/O, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 includes one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 port, a Thunderbolt 4 slot, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.