Infinix introduces Hot 20 Play smartphone: Check features, expected price
Infinix has officially unveiled the Hot 20 Play as its latest budget smartphone. Its cost and availability details are yet to be announced. As for key highlights, the device features a 90Hz LCD screen, up to 7GB of RAM, a 13MP primary camera, up to 256GB expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. In India, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
- Infinix has added yet another smartphone to its Hot 20 line-up, which already includes the Hot 20, Hot 20i, and Hot 20s.
- The Hot 20 Play will aim to strengthen the brand's presence in the budget smartphone market globally.
- It is targeted at first-time buyers looking for a device with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, entry-level gaming abilities, and a long-lasting battery.
The Infinix Hot 20 Play bears a punch-hole cut-out and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump and a fingerprint sensor. The device offers a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.85mm in thickness and weighs 209.6g. It comes in Racing Black, Luna Blue, Aurora Green, and Fantasy Purple shades.
On the rear, the Infinix Hot 20 Play gets a 13MP main camera with autofocus and an unspecified AI lens paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.
Infinix Hot 20 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It gets 3GB of virtual memory and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Infinix is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Hot 20 Play. The device is expected to be available in the global markets, including India, soon. It is anticipated to bear a price tag of around Rs. 10,000 here.