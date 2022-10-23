Technology

Infinix introduces Hot 20 Play smartphone: Check features, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 23, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Hot 20 Play uses aerospace-grade cooling material and Dar-Link Engine 2.0 for enhanced gaming performance (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has officially unveiled the Hot 20 Play as its latest budget smartphone. Its cost and availability details are yet to be announced. As for key highlights, the device features a 90Hz LCD screen, up to 7GB of RAM, a 13MP primary camera, up to 256GB expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. In India, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix has added yet another smartphone to its Hot 20 line-up, which already includes the Hot 20, Hot 20i, and Hot 20s.

The Hot 20 Play will aim to strengthen the brand's presence in the budget smartphone market globally.

It is targeted at first-time buyers looking for a device with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, entry-level gaming abilities, and a long-lasting battery.

Design and display The device offers a 90Hz LCD panel

The Infinix Hot 20 Play bears a punch-hole cut-out and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump and a fingerprint sensor. The device offers a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.85mm in thickness and weighs 209.6g. It comes in Racing Black, Luna Blue, Aurora Green, and Fantasy Purple shades.

Information It has a 13MP primary snapper

On the rear, the Infinix Hot 20 Play gets a 13MP main camera with autofocus and an unspecified AI lens paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 20 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It gets 3GB of virtual memory and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Hot 20 Play: Pricing and availability

Infinix is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Hot 20 Play. The device is expected to be available in the global markets, including India, soon. It is anticipated to bear a price tag of around Rs. 10,000 here.