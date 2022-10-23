Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iQOO Z6 Pro 5G gets cheaper on official e-store

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 23, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G gets 4D Game Vibration with Z-axis Linear Motor and VC Liquid Cooling technology

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is one of the top picks when it comes to gaming-focused mid-range smartphones in the sub-Rs. 25,000 range. It bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP triple camera setup, a tried and tested Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 66W fast-charging battery. The device was introduced back in April. Now, it is being sold via the official e-store with tempting discounts.

At the time of launch, the Z6 Pro 5G bore a price tag of Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. However, they're now retailing on the brand's official e-store with a Rs. 2,000 price cut and a Rs. 2,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank card transactions. Collectively, these offers make the device cheaper by Rs. 4,000.

Design and display The device offers 1,300-nits of maximum brightness

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it features a camera bump with triple lenses and an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, nearly 409ppi pixel density, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It features a 64MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.