Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 12: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for January 12: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 12, 2023, 10:02 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that was released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, in September 2021. What makes the game all the more fascinating is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided daily as part of a free rewards redemption scheme. These exclusive rewards include diamonds, loot crates, pets, costumes, weapons, and pets.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former is available only to Android users in India, while the latter is banned.

The improved gameplay, frequent updates, and free rewards redemption scheme have contributed to the game's popularity among Indian users.

The extra in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free via redeem codes.

Each code can be used only once

There are a few ground rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption website. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code is encrypted for a single-time use only. The redeem codes will expire 12-18 hours after release.

Here are the codes for January 12

Check out the codes for today i.e. January 12. FJST1-32HS-DMJG, F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5, FFGB-HJHU-CASQE, FNJH-35JIG-HTD56. FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST, FRFG-TCDX-REQDF, FF2V-HBNF-HOGH, FUJA-OQIU-YWGBE. SVCD-EYIY-8URDT, FJ4K-56M7-UHONI, FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD, FVGE-4FGCT-GVXS, FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.