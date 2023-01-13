Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 13

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 13, 2023, 09:47 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only available to Android gamers in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX as a graphically upgraded version of the critically-acclaimed Free Fire. The battle royale game quickly went mainstream in India, bragging more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation and to retain the user base, the creators release redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to grab some extra in-game collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royal game with friends is an exciting journey, and having an inventory stocked with a range of items is crucial to face-off opponents.

Hence, Free Fire MAX allows gamers to grab multiple rewards, making their in-game experience more fascinating.

The redeemable codes are helpful for users unwilling to spend real money on the collectibles.

Codes are valid for a fixed duration

A few rules must be followed in order to use the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, the codes can only be claimed by the individuals using the Indian servers. Players can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, but they are permitted to use each code just once. The codes must be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption page within 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for January 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. January 13 are listed below. They may help you earn several in-game bonuses. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55.

What are the steps to redeem codes?

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei credentials. In the text field, enter the alphanumeric code, tap on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section.