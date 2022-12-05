Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 5?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has drawn a great deal of attention from mobile gamers in India due to its reward redemption scheme. Players can access a range of in-game items daily, thanks to the codes released by creators on a timely basis. Individuals unwilling to spend real money can use redeemable codes to obtain the collectibles. Here's how to redeem today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

In order to compete in a battle royale game, a player should have access to a variety of tools.

Using the Free Fire MAX codes, individuals can get exciting in-game items such as protective gear, loot crates, diamonds, skins, costume bundles, and more.

Players well-stocked with supplies can face off against opponents with confidence and climb scoreboard rankings.

Codes are redeemable exclusively via Indian servers

There are some guidelines that players must follow to use the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, codes can only be redeemed by Android users on Indian servers. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 5

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 5 are listed below. Use them to obtain free supplies. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8 FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48 E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7

Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after each successful redemption.