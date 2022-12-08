Technology

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for December 8

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for December 8

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 08, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more interesting is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided on a daily basis. These items can be purchased using real money or can be unlocked for free by using codes. The in-game collectibles include diamonds, pets, loot crates, skin, protective gear, and royale vouchers.

Why does this story matter?

111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, rose to fame after the release of the Free Fire game which is currently banned in India.

Free Fire MAX, the graphically enhanced version, was released in September 2021 and is only accessible from Android devices.

The frequent updates, engaging visuals, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's popularity among Indian users.

The alphanumeric redeem codes are time sensitive

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once. The redeem codes have to be accessed via the official rewards redemption website within a period of 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 8

Check out the codes for today i.e. December 8 ZYPP-YWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-ENXZ-E4TA, FF11-WFNP-P956. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, SARG-886A-V5GR. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Steps to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.