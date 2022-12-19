Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 19

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 19, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX continues to enjoy a resounding amount of success in India's Android ecosystem. The game's popularity among players is boosted by its engaging plot, enhanced visuals, and frequent updates. Additionally, this battle royal game's creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to amass a variety of in-game goodies for free. Here's how to redeem the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store. It has recently surpassed the 100 million download mark.

In this scenario, the game's rewards redemption system aims to keep the players hooked by allowing them free access to multiple supplies.

These in-game items help gamers improve their performance on the battleground and climb the leaderboard standings.

The redeemable codes are valid for a fixed duration

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must adhere to a few ground rules. Although an individual can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be redeemed just once. The rewards redemption page is the only place where you can claim the codes. Additionally, only players using Indian servers are eligible. The alphanumeric codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 19

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 19 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items such as protective gear, costume bundles, skins, diamonds, pets, and more. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FF9M-J31C-XKRG FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25 HAYA-TOAV-U76V, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, visit the rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a redeemable code in the text box and click on "Confirm." Next, tap on "Ok." If your redemption is successful, you'll be allowed to collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.