Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 7

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 7

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 07, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently available only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game have introduced a free rewards redemption program that provides access to an extensive range of in-game supplies which include diamonds, pets, loot crates, costumes, protective gear, skin, and royale vouchers. These additional collectibles can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The game has garnered immense popularity among Indian users mainly due to the improved gameplay, regular updates, and the free rewards scheme.

The exclusive in-game items equip players on the battlefield and propel them to greater leaderboard rankings.

Each code can be redeemed only once

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in the Free Fire MAX game. Players can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is encrypted for a single-time use only. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and within a period of 12-18 hours.

Check out the codes for December 7

Here are the codes for today i.e. December 7. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z608-82WY. HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.