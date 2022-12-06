Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 6: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 06, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game for Android users in India. While individuals enter the battlefield with the goal of dominating the leaderboard, it is crucial for them to have multiple combat items in the inventory. Hence, game developers constantly release alphanumeric codes, allowing players to earn various reward points, resources, and weapons.

Why does this story matter?

Having access to extra supplies is helpful on the battlefield whether you are playing alone or with a team.

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program allows players to obtain several in-game items for free, which they would otherwise have to buy with real money.

The strategy has helped Garena in maintaining the interest of the players in its battle royale game.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Individuals can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed by them only once. Gamers can only access the codes through Indian servers. Additionally, they are valid for a duration of 12 to 18 hours. The alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players grab costume bundles, loot crates, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes, and more.

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for December 6

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 6 are mentioned below. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY.

What is the process for redeeming the codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes are easy to redeem. Enter your verified Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK credentials on the reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to log in. In the text box, type a code and tap 'Confirm.' Further, click on 'Ok.' In case of a successful redemption, you will be able to claim your reward from the game's mail section.