How to use picture-in-picture video calls feature on WhatsApp iOS?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 06, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The feature is also compatible with the latest WhatsApp Business beta app (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is testing a new option that will keep the video call active even if you switch to different apps. According to reliable tracker WABetaInfo, this 'picture-in-picture' mode will display the call window on your main screen even if you come out of the app during a video call. This feature is currently being rolled out to iOS beta users of the app.

Why does this story matter?

Previously, if you were to exit WhatsApp during an ongoing video call, the screen would become blurred. Now, the Meta-owned app is testing an option that will keep the video call window active even if you were to migrate to another app.

You would have noticed this picture-in-picture mode while playing video clips or media from Facebook or YouTube.

You can also hide the video call view

WhatsApp's new picture-in-picture mode will make it easier for you to multitask during a video call. As soon as you switch to another app during a video call, the main call window will condense to a smaller window and will be visible on your screen. If you don't want to see the video call window, you can also temporarily hide it.

The feature is also being tested on WhatsApp Business app

The picture-in-picture feature is a part of iOS 22.24.0.79 beta update and is also being tested on the WhatsApp Business beta app. This option is currently being rolled out to beta users and is expected to have a wider rollout in the coming days.

The feature might not be enabled on iOS 15 version

"Note that, even if this feature is compatible with iOS 15 and newer versions of iOS, we have no evidence that it is also enabled for users on iOS 15 at the moment," said WABetaInfo. The publication further added that their tests verify that the picture-in-picture video call feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1 and later versions.