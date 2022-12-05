Technology

Leaked press photo confirms OnePlus 11's design features, color variants

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2022

The OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and GadgetGang)

OnePlus is gearing up for its flagship phone, OnePlus 11, which will debut in the first quarter of 2023. Ahead of any official announcement, a press image of the smartphone has been leaked. Thanks to @OnLeaks and GadgetGang, we know the handset will offer a Hasselblad-branded camera system and the iconic Alert Slider. It will be offered in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is known for changing the design of its flagship smartphones and the 11 will be no different, at least as far as the rear look is concerned.

Going by the leaked render, it will have a large, circular camera module akin to some of the Huawei smartphones but with a metal base melting into the frame. Nothing out of the ordinary though.

The handset will sport a QHD+ AMOLED panel

OnePlus 11 is expected to sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out. It will get an under-display fingerprint scanner, thin bezels, curved edges, an aluminum frame, and a ceramic/glass body. The device will sport a Hasselblad-engineered rear camera module. It will also get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen. Based on the fresh leak, the device will arrive in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors.

It will get a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS

On the rear, the OnePlus 11 will likely include a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 primary camera, 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide snapper, and 32MP (OIS) IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the device

The OnePlus 11 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is expected to get up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS. It is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. On the connectivity end, it may include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 11 may arrive in Q1 2023

The OnePlus 11 is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2023. It is likely to arrive in China first, followed by a global release a month or two later. The pricing for the handset will be revealed at the time of its launch. For reference, the 10 Pro was introduced in the Chinese market starting at CNY 4,699 (nearly Rs. 55,300).