Vivo Y02 introduced in India at Rs. 9,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

The Vivo Y02 offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

Vivo has launched a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed Vivo Y02, in the Indian market. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999, and is available via the official online store in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colors. As for the key highlights, the device offers a 60Hz LCD screen, an 8MP rear camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Following the launch in Indonesia, Vivo has released Y02 as its latest affordable smartphone in India.

It is similar to the previously launched Y01 model but comes with a redesigned rear panel and slightly better specifications.

The handset competes against the likes of Redmi A1+, TECNO SPARK 9T, Infinix HOT 20 Play, and others in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category.

It offers an HD+ LCD screen

The Vivo Y02 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera bump with circular cut-outs for the camera and LED flash. The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs around 186g.

It offers an 8MP rear camera

The Vivo Y02 is equipped with a single rear camera which gets an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor. On the front, the smartphone features a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y02 houses a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also gets up to 1TB of expandable storage via a micro-SD card. The device boots Android 12 Go Edition with Funtouch OS 12. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y02 is now available for purchase

Vivo Y02 is up for grabs via Vivo's official India store. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 3GB/32GB configuration. Buyers can pick it in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey trims.