Vivo Y01 launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 17, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

Vivo Y01 is offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced the Y01 as its latest entry-level budget smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the handset is equipped with an LCD display, a single rear camera, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone bears a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 for its 2GB/32GB single variant which is available via Vivo e-store and authorized offline stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's new Y-series smartphone can be considered as one of the options for first-time buyers looking for an affordable handset in the Indian market.

The handset had originally debuted in Africa a few weeks ago and now arrives in India.

The Vivo Y01 aims to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy M02, Redmi 10A, and others in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment.

Design and display The device sports an HD+ LCD screen

Vivo Y01 is 8.28mm thick and weighs 178g (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo Y01 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a single camera along with an LED flash. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black color variants.

Information It has an 8MP sensor on the rear

Vivo Y01 offers a single rear camera with an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage via a micro-SD card. It boots Android 11 Go Edition with Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Information Vivo Y01: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y01 is offered with a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 for its 2/32GB sole configuration. It is now available for purchase via Vivo e-store and authorized offline retail stores across India.