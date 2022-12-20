Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 20: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for December 20: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 20, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has recently surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX back in September 2021. Since its release, the game's enhanced visuals, regular updates, and rewards redemption program have helped it gain immense popularity in India. Players can use redeemable codes to get a variety of exclusive in-game items in this battle royale game available for Android users. The bonuses are helpful in enhancing the gaming experience on the battlefield.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to compete with one another in order to improve their leaderboard position.

It offers a range of in-game items which can be acquired with real money transactions.

However, those unwilling to spend money can use redeemable codes, which are released on a daily basis by the game creators.

Each code can be redeemed once per player

Players planning to redeem Free Fire MAX codes must follow the rules listed below: An individual must use an Indian server to claim the codes. Players are allowed to access multiple codes, however, each code can be redeemed only once. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 20

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 20 can be used to obtain premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, in-game weaponry, and more. Check out the codes below: MCPW-3D28-VZD6, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2 NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3 HNC9-5435-FAGJ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, V427-K98R-UCHZ

Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX's redemption page to redeem your rewards (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login information to access your account. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following a successful redemption.