Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 16: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for January 16: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 16, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades in September 2021. The game quickly gained a lot of traction among Android mobile players, becoming very well-liked. Its download count on the Google Play Store has recently surpassed the 100 million mark. To keep the interest of gamers alive, the creators offer redeemable codes that allow players to grab in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with teammates is an exciting journey, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes it even more fun.

Every day, the developers post redeemable codes that give players free access to several in-game items.

These codes are beneficial to players, who want to increase the size of their inventory, but are unwilling to spend resources on in-game goodies.

Codes can only be redeemed once per player

There are a few guidelines you must follow to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Once the redeemable codes are generated, they must be accessed within a duration of 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption page. Although users can claim multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be accessed by them just once.

Free Fire MAX codes can help obtain several rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes allow players to obtain a range of in-game items, which aid them in battleground combat. The collectibles include costume sets, reward points, skins, royale vouchers, in-game weapons, and more.

Check out the codes for January 16

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 16. Use them to collect in-game goodies for free ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK ID details. Now, enter a code into the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward, which can be collected from the game's mail section.