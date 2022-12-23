Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 23

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 23

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 23, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

﻿Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game, which offers players a range of in-game items. These supplies can be obtained by individuals via real money transactions. However, not everyone is willing to spend resources. Therefore, developers offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing gamers to collect exclusive bonuses including loot crates, royale vouchers, protective gear, in-game weapons and more, for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's action-adventure combat quickly rose to fame in India after its release, back in September 2021.

It comes as a visually enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game, with improved graphics, frequent updates, and a reward redemption scheme.

Players can amass multiple bonuses, which will help them on the battlefield, to improve their chances of survival and move up the leaderboard rankings.

Each code is meant to be used only once

There are a few guidelines that must be followed in order to claim the Free Fire MAX codes. A gamer can redeem several codes in one sitting, but each code can be redeemed just once. The alphanumeric codes are country-specific, meaning they can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Being time-sensitive, these codes should be accessed within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for December 23

The redeemable codes for December 23 are listed below. Utilize them to earn free rewards. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF10-617K-GUF9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR FF11-9MB3-PFA5, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-HHGC-GK3B

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. To redeem a code, fill it into the text field, and click on "Confirm." Further, press "Ok." For each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section within 24 hours.