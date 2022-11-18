Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 18: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for November 18: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 18, 2022, 10:04 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is downloadable via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that is accessible to Android users in India. Since its release last year, the game has amassed a sizable fan base, surpassing 100 million downloads. For this reason, the developers decided to show their appreciation and introduced a rewards redemption program that regularly releases 12-digit codes, allowing players to redeem in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

To engage in combat on the battleground, you need to have access to a range of tools. Hence having a large inventory is crucial when fighting at the forefront.

If you are hesitant to invest money in collectibles, Free Fire MAX's 12-digit redemption codes may help you grab some exclusive in-game supplies for free.

This way you can compete and move up the leaderboard.

Free Fire MAX codes are valid for a limited duration

Gamers must adhere to some basic guidelines in order to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Even though they can claim multiple codes in a go, each code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. The players must redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 18

Players can gather a variety of in-game resources by using the Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9 FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V X99T-K56X-DJ4X, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, SARG-886A-V5GR YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by visiting (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and press "Confirm." Then click "Ok." Finally, you can pick up the reward from the game's mail section after successful redemption.