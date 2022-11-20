Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 20: How to redeem?

A battle royale game with friends is always a thrilling experience, but what makes it more exciting is Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program. Every day, the developers release redeemable codes that allow users to get access to a range of in-game items for free. Those players who are not willing to spend resources on collectibles can use the codes to expand their inventory.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX in September 2021 with graphical upgrades. The game quickly gained popularity in the Android community, surpassing the 100 million download count on the Google Play Store.

The game developers now aim to retain their user base by regularly issuing 12-digit redeemable codes for free in-game goodies.

The supplies help players during combat with an opponent on the battleground.

Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Players must abide by a few basic guidelines when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. These codes can only be accessed by individuals using Indian servers. Although players can redeem multiple codes in a go, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the codes should be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for November 20

The following Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e., November 20, can help amass resources like protective gear, royale vouchers, diamonds, skins, and more. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-9MB3-PFA5. Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. FF11-WFNP-P956, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, SARG-886A-V5GR. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.