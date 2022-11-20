Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G receives Android 13-based update

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offered in Black Dust and Blue Tide shades

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users can now enroll for the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test in India. Interested candidates can fill in the required information via their devices. Once the application is accepted, they will get the update within five days. Note that OnePlus has 1,000 slots for the test and is accepting enrollment applications till Sunday (November 20).

How to enroll for OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test?

On your Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, head to "Settings," then the "About device" menu, and tap on "Up to date." Now click on the top-right icon, tap on "Beta program," then "Beta," and submit the required details. Once approved, re-visit "Settings," then "About device," followed by "Download Now." Finally, download the update. Before applying, ensure your device is running firmware version CPH2381_11.A.13.

The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update introduces Aquamorphic Design to the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone. It adds several color themes, widgets, icons, playback controls, a Sidebar Toolbox, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 for gestures, and more. It also optimizes the UI layers, fonts, widget designs, system icons, and the illustrations shelf. Multiple optimizations for gaming are available as well.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Let's recall the specifications

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it's equipped with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 401ppi pixel density. It measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195g.

It gets a 64MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, the handset features a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The device supports 33W fast charging

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes paired with up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is shipped with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.