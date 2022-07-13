Technology

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 10R is available with discounts worth Rs. 9,000

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 10R is available with discounts worth Rs. 9,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 13, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10R is offered in two colorways (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus had recently introduced the 10R smartphone in India. The upper mid-range device is currently available with discounts up to Rs. 9,000 via the brand's official website. If you have been looking for a handset with a high refresh rate display, good cameras, powerful processor, and industry-leading fast charging technology, then this is the right deal for you. Here are the complete details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs. 38,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 43,999 for its 8GB/128GB (80W), 12GB/256GB (80W), and 12GB/256GB (150W) configurations, respectively. The brand is offering Rs. 3,000 discount coupon, up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, and an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 via ICICI bank credit cards. Collectively, these offers make the device cheaper by Rs. 9,000.

Design and display The phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10R has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It provides a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate HDR10+ support, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset weighs 186g and measures 8.2mm in thickness. It comes in Sierra Black and Forest Green colors.

Information It features a 50MP main camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10R features a triple camera arrangement on the rear that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.7-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset powers the device

The OnePlus 10R draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It ships with OxygenOS 12.1 built on top of the Android 12 operating system. The device comes with two battery options. The version with 5,000mAh battery supports 80W wired fast-charging whereas the 4,500mAh battery variant supports 150W wired fast-charging.