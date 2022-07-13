Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 13 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 13, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

Free Fire Max can be download in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royal game. The players enter the game's battlefield with the goal of dominating the leader board. To keep the gaming experience fresh and engaging, the creators constantly offer alphanumeric codes for the game which can be redeemed to unlock various reward points, resources, and weaponry. Here are today's codes and how you can redeem them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having access to additional supplies in battle royal games is very helpful, whether you are playing alone or in a team.

The rewards redemption program of Free Fire MAX enables users to obtain some in-game items for free that they would otherwise have to purchase with real money.

This tactic has assisted Garena in maintaining interest of the players in their game.

Details A player is only permitted to redeem a code once

Although a player may redeem multiple codes, each code can only be used once. For today i.e. July 13, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can assist players in obtaining weapon loot crates, premium bundles, pet skin, costumes, diamonds, and more. Players can access the codes only through Indian servers. Additionally, they are functional for a duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 13

The website for Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program will accept the codes that are listed below. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF11WFNPP956, U8S47JGJH5MG, FF1164XNJZ2V W0JJAFV3TU5E, ZZATXB24QES8, FFIC33NTEUKA, VNY3MQWNKEGU MCPTFNXZF4TA, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF119MB3PFA5, FF10617KGUF9 FF11DAKX4WHV, B6IYCTNH4PV3, ZRJAPH294KV5, FF11HHGCGK3B FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF10GCGXRNHY, WLSGJXS5KFYR

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes are easy to redeem. Access the reward page by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Use your verified Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials. Enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box and then click "Confirm." You can collect your rewards from the game's mail section within 24 hours of your successful redemption.