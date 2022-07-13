Technology

Best camera smartphones in 2022 as rated by DXOMARK

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 13, 2022, 05:25 am 4 min read

Best camera smartphones in 2022, according to DXOMARK rankings

Smartphone photography has advanced rapidly in just a span of a few years. In fact, the camera systems on modern-day handheld devices have killed the demand for digital cameras. From stunning macros and incredible zoom capabilities to amazing night photography and detailed ultra-wide shots, you can get everything in a smartphone now. Here are the top-rated camera smartphones of 2022 according to DXOMARK.

Information First, what is DXOMARK?

DXOMARK is a benchmarking website that evaluates the performance of digital and smartphone cameras, among other things. It gives the devices an overall score by averaging hundreds of individual test results that are conducted using the highest industry standards.

Smartphone #1 Honor Magic4 Ultimate

Honor Magic4 Ultimate leads the charts with 146 points. The device offers a penta rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.0) spectrum enhanced camera, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 64MP (f/3.5, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a depth sensor. Up front, it houses a 12MP (f/2.4) selfie camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Information The device offers a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen

The handset packs a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1312x2848 pixels) LTPO OLED curved display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Smartphone #2 Huawei P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro is the second best camera smartphone as per DXOMARK with an overall score of 144. The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 64MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens, and a 40MP (f/1.6) monochrome camera. On the front, it offers a 13MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Information The phone offers up to 512GB of storage

It packs a 6.6 inches Full-HD+ (1228x2700 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the device, with up to 12GB RAM of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,360mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Smartphone #3 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has received an overall score of 143 and is the third highest-rated camera smartphone. The device is equipped with triple rear cameras that include a 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) main lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP (f/4.1, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Information The device supports Dolby Vision

The handset boasts a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. It features Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging.

Smartphone #4 Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has scored 139 points to take the fourth sport. It has a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 20MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP (f/4.4, OIS) periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom, and a depth sensor. Up front, it features a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera and a depth sensor.

Information The handset draws power from Kirin 9000 SoC

The phone packs a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ (1344x2772 pixels) OLED with HDR10 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is fueled by a Kirin 9000 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Smartphone #5 Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Ranked 5th, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro has an overall score of 137 on DXOMARK. The rear camera setup on the device offers a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main snapper, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a depth sensor (LiDAR). On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Information It packs up to 1TB of internal storage

The smartphone flaunts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The device packs an A15 Bionic chipset, with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and 20W wired and 15W wireless charging support.