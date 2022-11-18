Technology

WhatsApp introduces Yellow Pages-like Business Directory: How to use it

WhatsApp introduces Yellow Pages-like Business Directory: How to use it

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 18, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Business Directory may arrive in other countries soon (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has introduced a new Business Directory feature in the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil. It is similar to Yellow Pages, and allows users to directly locate pre-existing businesses for a specific service, or search for the companies by category. All the users who have signed up for WhatsApp Business will appear in the directory. In Brazil, small businesses can also be discovered.

Why does this story matter?

Meta has been investing in WhatsApp as a shopping destination. The company is extensively pitching the messaging platform as a service that individuals can use to message businesses while staying connected with friends and family.

Now, users can even experience additional e-commerce-related features including support for in-app shopping carts.

To recall, the testing for the Business Directory feature started last year in São Paulo.

Business Directory is available for both iOS and Android users

WhatsApp's Business Directory aims to help users discover businesses with ease and shop from them directly from the app itself. Currently, the feature is available on iOS and Android in the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia, whereas only on Android in Brazil. According to WhatsApp, approximately 175 million people have interacted with business profiles in 2022.

How to use WhatsApp's Business Directory?

Simply tap on the "Message" icon on the bottom right and then hit "Businesses" option under Discover tab. You can then browse businesses by categories such as Grocery store, Restaurant, Apparel and clothing, or search for a specific business by its name. You can also locate nearby businesses using built-in map. WhatsApp will show you all the information regarding a business, including their catalog.

Here's what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said about the feature

"While millions of businesses use WhatsApp for chat, we have made it easy to discover businesses or buy from them, so people end up having to use workarounds," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "The ultimate goal here is to make sure you can find, message, and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat," he added.

Business Directory's India rollout may increase WhatsApp's in-app payment transactions

WhatsApp is preparing for the broader rollout of the Business Directory. It may also arrive in India soon. While users will be able to contact businesses in a more convenient way, they may also use in-app payments more frequently, which is currently at an all-time low. Recently, WhatsApp was mocked at for its inability to penetrate India's UPI market despite its widespread presence.