How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 19?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 19, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

With an intention to improve the battle royale gaming experience on smartphones, Garena released Free Fire MAX last year. Within a few months of its debut, it was able to amass a sizable user base in India due to its visually-enhanced graphics. The game developers then decided to show their appreciation by releasing 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to collect in-game bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

By using the right supplies, you can overpower your opponents and climb the scoreboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX allows players to acquire a range of exclusive in-game items using redeemable codes.

These codes are really beneficial to those individuals who are unwilling to invest real money in collectibles. It also goes a long way in gaining goodwill from the players.

Codes are redeemable through Indian servers

Players must abide by a few fundamental guidelines when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes are accessible by users only through Indian servers. Even though gamers can redeem multiple codes in a go, they can claim each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the codes should be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for November 19

The redeemable Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e. November 19, can help earn free diamonds, royale vouchers, protective equipment, and more. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.