Free Fire MAX codes for November 16: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 16, 2022, 10:08 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game supply a wide variety of additional in-game items which include diamonds, pets, skin, protective gear costumes, royale vouchers, and loot crates. These exclusive in-game supplies can be purchased using real money or via the free redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned by the Indian government.

The enhanced visuals, engaging gameplay, regular updates, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

These exclusive bonuses equip players on the battlefield and increase the chances of improving their leaderboard rankings.

The redeem codes expire within 12-18 hours

Users have to follow a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish but each code is encrypted for a single-time use only. The 12-digit redeemable codes have to be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours.

Check out the codes for November 16

X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. SARG-886A-V5GR, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ.

How to redeem the free codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste it into the text box. Now, click on 'Confirm' and then tap 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.