Technology

Netflix enters fitness space with Nike Training Club classes

Netflix enters fitness space with Nike Training Club classes

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 22, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Netflix will release Nike Training Club classes in two batches (Photo credit: Netflix)

It's that time of the year when everybody is busy making their New Year's resolutions. For those of you who have decided to get fitter next year, Netflix has a special something. The streaming giant has partnered with Nike to launch the Nike Training Club classes on the platform. Now, you can easily transition from a sloth-y binge-watching session to workout mode.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix has been trying its luck in content other than its core business of TV shows and movies. Netflix Games, meditation series in partnership with Headspace, and now the Nike Training Club.

The streaming giant sees potential in branching out. With the traditional streaming space now heavily competitive, this will help Netflix bring in more users to its platform.

First batch of classes will be out on December 30

Netflix will release a total of 30 hours of Nike Training Club classes in two batches. The first batch will be out on December 30, while the second batch will be available next year. The programs will include sessions for all fitness levels. In the first batch, there will be five exercise programs and 45 episodes. They will be released in 10 languages.

There will be 5 programs in the first batch

The exercise programs in the first batch include the 13-episode Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, seven-episode Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, six-episode Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga, 14-episode HIT & Strength with Tara, and 6-episode Feel-Good Fitness.

Users can search for programs by entering "Nike"

Nike Training Club was launched in 2009. It offers an array of fitness programs for people of varying fitness levels, including strength training, yoga, and high-intensity workouts. The programs are led by Nike-certified trainers. Netflix users will have access to the programs with their existing subscriptions. Once the programs are released, users can search for them on Netflix by entering "Nike."

Feel the burn and then watch favorite shows, says Netflix

"It's not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal," Netflix said in its blog post. "And now, that's exactly what you can do."