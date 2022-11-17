Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 17

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 17, 2022, 09:48 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more fascinating is the extensive range of in-game supplies that can be purchased using real money or for free by using redeemable codes. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate these codes on a daily basis to provide free access to the bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

The redeemable codes unlock access to exclusive bonuses such as pets, diamonds, skin, protective gear costumes, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

The additional in-game supplies equip players on the battlefield and propel them to better rankings on the scoreboard.

The enhanced graphics, engaging gameplay, frequent updates, and the free rewards program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The codes are encrypted for single time use

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim as many codes as they wish but each code can be used only once. The alphanumeric redeem codes have to be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

Here are the codes for November 17

The codes for today i.e. November 17 have been listed below: FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste it into the text box. Now, click on 'Confirm' and then select 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.