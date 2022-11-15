Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 15?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 15, 2022, 09:49 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is exclusive to Android operating system at the moment (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royal game with teammates is always a thrilling experience, but it requires using a variety of tools when engaging in combat on the battleground. Therefore, Free Fire MAX allows players to grab various in-game items using redeemable codes, which are free and issued daily. The codes are mainly helpful for those unwilling to spend resources on supplies.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX back in September 2020 to improve battle royale gaming on smartphones.

With its improved visuals and thrilling gameplay, the game has garnered a lot of attention from Android users, thereby surpassing a 100 million download count.

The game developers now aim to retain the user base, by distributing 12-digit redeemable codes for free in-game goodies.

A user can redeem each code just once

Gamers must adhere to some basic rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Even though they can redeem multiple codes in one go, each code can be redeemed by them only once. Redeeming 12-digit codes necessitates the use of Indian servers. Players must redeem the alphanumeric codes through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 15

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. November 15, can help players collect various exclusive in-game items. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to claim the Free Fire MAX codes. Use your registered Facebook, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, to access your account. Now, enter a redeemable code into the text field and press "Confirm." Then tap on the "Ok" dialog box. For every successful redemption, you can collect your reward from the game's mail section after 24 hours.