How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 9

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 09, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling action-adventure battle royale game. It is currently available only for Android users in India. In order to eliminate monotony, the developers of the game generate free codes on a daily basis. These codes unlock access to a wide range of additional in-game supplies. These extra in-game collectibles can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

The exclusive in-game items include diamonds, pets, loot crates, skins, weapons, protective gear, royale vouchers, reward points, and other resources.

Free Fire MAX, the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, was released in September 2021. The latter is currently banned in India.

The game's improved visuals, frequent updates, and free rewards redemption program have attributed to its popularity among Indian users.

The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

There are a few ground rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can only access the 12-digit alphanumeric codes via Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes have to be redeemed within a period of 12-18 hours after which they turn invalid.

Check out the codes for December 9

Check out the codes for today i.e. December 9 GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ.

How to redeem the free codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.