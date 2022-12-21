Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 21

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 21, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game that was introduced in September 2021. What makes it all the more interesting is the wide range of additional in-game supplies that are provided on a daily basis. The in-game items can either be purchased using real money or for free via redeemable codes. Read on for today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The game has amassed a sizeable fan base among Indian users due to the gaming policies which include frequent updates and the free rewards redemption program.

The exclusive in-game rewards include diamonds, costumes, pets, weapons, protective gear, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

Each code can be used only once

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can only access the 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes via the game's official rewards redemption website. Users can claim multiple codes but each code can be used only once. The redeem codes will expire after a time span of 12-16 hours.

Check out the codes for December 21

Here are the codes for today i.e. December 21. FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY. FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-WFNP-P956.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Then, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.