Realme 10 goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Realme 10 offers up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

Realme introduced its budget smartphone, Realme 10, in India earlier this week. The sale for the device is now live via Flipkart and the brand's e-store. It starts at Rs. 13,999. As for highlights, it gets a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, up to 16GB of RAM (including vRAM), up to 1TB of expandable storage, and 33W fast charging. However, is it worth considering?

Let's look at the device's color variants and pricing first

The Realme 10 is offered in Clash White and Rush Black colorways. It is up for grabs in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, which cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount on the device's base variant using HDFC Bank credit cards, and Rs. 750 off using HDFC Bank debit cards (full-swipe).

It gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front

Realme 10 gets a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, a polycarbonate body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a glossy finish with dual cameras. The handset boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also supports Always-on display.

The Realme 10 offers a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 10 is fitted with a 50MP (f/1.8) main rear camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, paired with an LED flash. On the front, the device gets a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on Android 12

Realme 10 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, the device offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm earphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Should you buy the Realme 10?

The Realme 10 is a capable entry-level device, offering an AMOLED panel with Corning's protection and Always-on functionality, a gaming-focused processor, up to 8GB of virtual memory, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery with fast-charging support. However, it lacks 5G connectivity, which is available on other budget phones. If 5G doesn't make much difference to you, go for the Realme 10.