Vu's 43-inch GloLED 4K smart TV gets cheaper: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

The 43-inch GloLED TV comes with VRR and MEMC support

Looking to upgrade your television? Vu's 43-inch GloLED TV is on sale with steep discounts and exchange incentives via Flipkart. The television bears modern aesthetics, along with a potent processor, Bluetooth connectivity, and an 84W 2.1 speaker/subwoofer setup with Dolby Atmos. The television boots Google TV OS and comes pre-installed with a number of streaming channels. Here's everything to know about the deal.

Vu ranks among the popular online smart TV brands in India. The manufacturer is primarily known for its GloLED series.

Back in November 2022, the 43-inch model was announced with notable features, a capable 4K processor, and powerful audio output, everything at just Rs. 29,999.

The television is now available at a more affordable price, considering the deal we have found for you.

Here's the deal on the 43-inch GloLED TV

Vu introduced the 43-inch GloLED TV at Rs. 29,999. However, the television is now available at Rs. 26,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, buyers can also avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount on debit/credit card payments, and up to Rs. 16,900 exchange benefits. An extra discount of up to Rs. 2,500 is also applicable on Citi and ICICI Bank credit cards.

The television offers 84W of audio output

GloLED TV sports a sleek design, slim bezels, and a charcoal gray frame. It gets a 43-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, 94% color gamut, and 400-nits peak brightness. The television houses an ambient light sensor and offers Cinema, Cricket, and other picture modes. It packs Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers and a subwoofer, with 84W output.

It houses three HDMI ports

The 43-inch GloLED TV is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, an optical digital audio port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device packs 16GB of internal storage

The 43-inch GloLED TV is powered by a quad-core Vu Glo AI processor, paired with a dual-core GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage. It runs on Google TV, which is based on Android TV OS. The television comes bundled with an IR remote control which offers shortcuts for OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.