#DealOfTheDay: Motorola Edge 20 Pro available with Rs. 13,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 27, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro bears Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back (Photo credit: Motorola)

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is coming to end today and most of the amazing discounts and deals across product categories will change after midnight. One such deal is on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is up for grabs with a massive discount of Rs. 13,000 along with attractive bank offers and exchange bonus. The upper mid-range handset is packed with new-age features.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is currently retailing via Flipkart at just Rs. Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,999). As a result, you'll save Rs. 13,000 on the handset. Additionally, an exchange discount of up to Rs. 17,000 is available for eligible devices. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,000 off on Kotak Bank and Axis Bank credit card transactions.

Design and display The device sports a 144Hz OLED screen

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, an aluminium frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It boasts an IP52-rated body and has a glass rear panel housing a triple camera arrangement. The phone offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It features a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro's rear camera setup is headlined by a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.25) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC fuels the device

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12 operating system and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, there is support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.