Technology

iPhone 14 gets cheaper by Rs. 15,000 in India

iPhone 14 gets cheaper by Rs. 15,000 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 02:59 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 is protected by a Ceramic Shield

Apple's iPhone 14 is retailing at its lowest price since launch. The cost of the device has been reduced by around Rs. 15,000 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Surprisingly, you can also avail up to Rs. 20,000 exchange benefits. If you have been on the lookout for a price drop of iPhone 14, this is the right time to grab it.

Why does this story matter?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at the keynote event which took place back in September last year.

The iPhone 14 is a worthy upgrade for anyone upgrading from an iPhone 11 or an even older iOS device.

The handset offers a bright display, industry-leading safety and durability features, a more enhanced A15 Bionic chip, capable cameras, 5G connectivity, and a longer-lasting battery.

Here's the revised pricing for the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 was introduced in India at Rs. 79,900 for its 128GB storage variant. However, it is now retailing at Rs. 66,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 instant discounts on CITI and ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, Rs. 1,000 extra discount is available using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. Up to Rs. 20,000 exchange benefit is also applicable.

The handset offers 1,200-nits of maximum brightness

The iPhone 14 gets a notch on the top-center for a selfie camera and Face ID. On the rear, it fits a dual camera setup. The device sports a 6.1-inch (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, nearly 460ppi pixel density, HDR10 certification, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It comes in Purple, Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), and Blue shades.

It gets a 12MP front camera with Auto Focus

In the rear camera department, the iPhone 14 offers a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera with Auto Focus.

An A15 Bionic chip powers the device

The iPhone 14 is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with iOS 16, and packs a 3,279mAh battery which supports both wired and wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. It also gets Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers.