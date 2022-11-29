Technology

Apple announces Oceanic+ app for Watch Ultra: Check features

Nov 29, 2022

Oceanic+ app is compatible with Watch Ultra running WatchOS 9.1 or above

Apple has introduced a new app for Watch Ultra, known as the Oceanic+. It is focused on scuba divers and will notify them of crucial info for their diving sessions. A free version of the app is available to users for trial purposes. However, they can opt for monthly, or yearly subscriptions. A yearly family license can also be availed.

Why does this story matter?

The Oceanic+ is a result of a collaboration between Apple and Huish Outdoors, an American adventure sports equipment company.

Wearers of the Watch Ultra will be able to access a variety of useful information with the aid of the app while enjoying a recreational dive.

This app acts as a dive computer at depths of up to 40m (130 feet).

What features does Oceanic+ offer?

Oceanic+ offers a range of dive data. It offers the current depth, dive duration, water temperature, no-decompression time, maximum depth, time to surface, ascending speed, and more. A color-coded safety warning system is also included in case the diver exceeds the no-decompression limit, ascends too quickly, or stops too soon. The app also offers haptic feedback for various dive settings.

The app tracks start and end coordinates of the dive

The Oceanic+ app displays the user's dive profile and additional data, including the start and end GPS coordinates of the dive. The information is displayed on the Watch Ultra once the dive is over. There is also an iOS version of the app for iPhones, which provides users with more detailed dive summaries, tidal forecasts for the following three days, and more.

How much does it cost?

The Oceanic+ app is now available on the App Store. In India, the single-user plan costs Rs. 969 per month or Rs. 7,700 annually. It promises access to an unlimited logbook capacity, decompression tracking, location planner, and tissue loading. Meanwhile, the yearly family-sharing license is available for Rs. 11,900. It permits access for up to five people.

Here's recalling the Apple Watch Ultra

The Watch Ultra comes in a 49mm titanium case with IP6X dust resistance, 10ATM water protection, and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification. The wearable sports an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display. It packs 32GB of storage and comes with multiple health, safety, and endurance activity features. The smartwatch offers up to 60 hours of usage per charge. It comes in a sole GPS+cellular model.