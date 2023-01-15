Technology

WhatsApp to soon introduce Camera mode for iOS users

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Camera mode was previously released for Android beta

WhatsApp is working on a Camera mode for iOS users. It is under development, and will soon be rolled out to beta testers. However, thanks to WABetaInfo, we have a sneak peek at the upcoming feature and how it'll work. According to the report, the Camera mode will allow iOS users to switch from 'PHOTO' to 'VIDEO' mode for a quick recording session.

Why does this story matter?

The Camera mode has already been rolled out for the Android version of the WhatsApp beta app back in December 2022.

Following the release on the Android platform, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the ability on the iOS beta app.

The WhatsApp beta for iOS with version number (23.1.0.75) on the TestFlight app, reveals the details about the latest development.

The current video recording process is cumbersome

Currently, if you want to record a video using WhatsApp, you must tap and hold the bottom-centered circular button throughout the video recording process. This is challenging at times when you want to capture long videos. However, using the Camera mode, you'll be allowed to switch from photo to video, following which you'll only have to tap the button to start/end the recording.

How to use the Camera mode?

Once Camera mode is rolled out to WhatsApp for iOS, head to the camera icon at the top-left corner of your account. You will be redirected to the shooting area. At the bottom, below the circular button, you will get two options, i.e. VIDEO and PHOTO. By default, it is set to PHOTO. Hence, upon switching to VIDEO, you can tap to start recording.

The feature is currently under development

The Camera mode for iOS is currently under development. WhatsApp is expected to release it in the future update of the iOS beta app for testers. Once the testing procedure is complete, the feature should be made available to all iOS users.

