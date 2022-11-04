Technology

WhatsApp v/s Telegram: A comparison of their latest features

WhatsApp v/s Telegram: A comparison of their latest features

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 04, 2022, 05:53 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp and Telegram allow in-app file sharing up to 2GB

WhatsApp and Telegram are two mainstream apps designed for instant messaging with strong focus on privacy. The battle between them continues. Both offer mobile and web versions, allow users to make calls, create groups, and receive 'read' and 'delivery' confirmations. At first glance, they may appear similar but there are some significant differences between the platforms that are worth taking a look at.

Broadcasting WhatsApp 'Communities' vs Telegram 'Channels'

WhatsApp's newly-added 'Communities' feature allows people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that suits them. People can then send and receive updates from the entire community. Telegram's 'Channels' allows users to disseminate a public message to large audiences. It can have an unlimited number of subscribers while broadcasting. Within Channels, an additional administrator can also be appointed.

Calls WhatsApp allows up to 32 members in a group call

WhatsApp has updated its group call feature and now allows up to 32 people to video call at a time. On Telegram, only 30 people can broadcast video from their devices. Telegram promises to increase this limit in the future. It also allows up to 1,000 users to view video calls through the feature referred to as Group Video Calls 2.0.

Groups Up to 2,00,000 individuals are allowed in a Telegram group

With the latest update, a single group chat on WhatsApp can now accommodate up to 1,024 members. However, Telegram allows you to add up to 2,00,000 people in a single group. You can send or receive messages, photos, videos, and files of any type (doc, zip, mp3, etc). An individual can be added via their contact as well as username.

Data sharing Both offer file sharing up to 2GB

Both WhatsApp and Telegram offer file sharing of up to 2GB. Talking about cloud storage, WhatsApp chats for iOS users are backed up on iCloud, which provides 5GB of free storage. On the other hand, the chats via Android are backed up on Google Drive, which gives 15GB of free storage. However, Telegram gives unlimited storage of files on the Telegram Cloud for free.

Paid plan Telegram also offer a 'Premium' subscription

WhatsApp comes with a free and optional WhatsApp Business platform for local business owners and shop vendors. Telegram, on the other hand, comes with a 'Premium' package for Rs. 179 per month. With Telegram Premium, users get an ad-free experience, faster download speed, a unique collection of stickers, animated profile pictures, file sharing up to 4GB, badges and icons, and better chat management.