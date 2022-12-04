Technology

Latest WhatsApp updates: Picture-in-picture for iOS, 21 emojis for Android

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for the iOS beta application, which brings a picture-in-picture mode for video calls to select beta testers. It immediately shows up when users multitask with other apps. The Meta-owned platform has also redesigned eight emojis on Android beta and is gearing up to introduce 21 new emojis in a future update for all beta testers.

Why does this story matter?

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp seems to have picked up the pace. In order to improve the user experience on iOS and Android, the app is continuously pushing new updates.

Following the release of the message search with date feature on iOS, the latest beta update brings picture-in-picture mode to the OS.

Meanwhile, Android beta testers will get new emojis.

How does picture-in-picture view work?

On iOS, WhatsApp beta is bringing a picture-in-picture mode for video calls to some testers. Users need to install the latest firmware version (22.24.0.79). It allows you to use other apps while still being on a video call. After installing the latest firmware, you can witness the special view while multitasking. Users can also temporarily disable the video call view when required.

It is also available to WhatsApp Business beta users

The picture-in-picture mode is compatible with iOS 15 and newer versions. It is also available on the latest WhatsApp Business beta app to select testers. It will be released to more users within the next few days.

21 new emojis on the way

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce 21 new emojis in a future update for Android users. The new additions are currently available to select beta testers in the Android beta version 2.22.25.12. Meanwhile, the messaging platform has also redesigned eight emojis and they are now visible in the beta update. The application is expected to make the latest add-ons available to all very soon.