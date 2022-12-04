Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best laptops in the budget category, for students and working professionals. Packed with an Intel CPU and integrated graphics, it is capable of handling most daily tasks like text formatting, web browsing, casual gaming, and video playback. If you want a laptop that runs smoothly, check out the deal on this device via Amazon.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 (‎81WB01E7IN) is priced at Rs. 60,090 for its 8GB/1TB (HDD) configuration. However, the laptop is currently selling at Rs. 32,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 27,100. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 11,100 discount in exchange for an eligible device.

IdeaPad Slim 3 sports a sleek design, with narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a 720p webcam. It is equipped with a dual-array microphone. The device measures 19.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.7kg. It comes in a Platinum Gray color. It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-glare LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 220 nits of brightness.

IdeaPad Slim 3 is fueled by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, paired with integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of HDD storage. It packs 4MB of cache memory. The device boots Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 and a three-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. It houses a 45Wh battery that lasts up to eight hours.

For I/O, the IdeaPad Slim 3 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b slot, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.